Fukushima Re-Elected Leader of Social Democratic Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Fukushima was re-elected leader of the opposition Social Democratic Party on Monday, at a time when the party faces the daunting task of reversing its decline.

"I will work to revitalize the party," Fukushima, a House of Councillors member, told a press conference following the day's vote count. She will be formally appointed as party leader at a two-day party convention from April 28.

It was the party's first leadership election with two or more candidates in 13 years.

Fukushima, former Upper House member Yuko Otsubaki and deputy party leader LaSalle Ishii ran in the election, but none of them won a majority in the initial vote, which was counted on March 23.

Fukushima and Otsubaki then advanced to a runoff, receiving 2,364 and 1,792 votes, respectively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]