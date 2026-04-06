3rd Japan-Linked Ship Passes through Strait of Hormuz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--A liquefied petroleum gas carrier affiliated with Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. has passed through the Strait of Hormuz under a de facto blockade, becoming the third Japan-linked vessel to do so, officials of the shipping company said Monday.

The Indian-flagged ship, Green Asha, is owned by an Indian affiliate of Mitsui O.S.K., the officials said. No Japanese crew members are aboard the vessel, which is sailing toward India after leaving the Persian Gulf, they added.

There are 42 Japan-linked vessels remaining in the Persian Gulf due to the blockade, according to the transport ministry.

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