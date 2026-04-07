Japanese Food Makers, Others to Jointly Enhance Cybersecurity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Ten Japanese companies, including food makers and retailers, said Monday that they will jointly set up an organization to enhance cybersecurity.

The organization will work on analysis and sharing of information about signs of and damage from cyberattacks, and human resource development.

The 10 companies include telecommunications firm NTT Inc., Asahi Group Japan Ltd., a unit of beverage company Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., discount store chain Trial Holdings Inc., food wholesaler Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., beverage group Suntory Holdings Ltd. and daily goods supplier Kao Corp.

They plan to ask other companies to participate.

A cyberattack on a food maker or a retailer will cause extensive damage because their supply chains involve many companies. Asahi Group Holdings was forced to reduce shipments after it was hit by a cyberattack in September.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]