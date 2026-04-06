N-Box Ranks 1st in New Auto Sales for 5th Straight Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle topped Japan's new automobile sales rankings for fiscal 2025, earning pole position for the fifth consecutive year, industry data showed Monday.

Suzuki Motor Corp.'s Spacia minivehicle and Toyota Motor Corp.'s Yaris compact car ranked second and third, respectively.

The N-Box maintained its stable popularity thanks to its spaciousness and safety features, despite a 5.6 pct decrease in unit sales from the previous year.

The Yaris dropped from second place as its unit sales declined 10.1 pct.

Unit sales almost doubled for Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Move minivehicle, which ranked fourth, thanks to robust sales of its new model released last June.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]