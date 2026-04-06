Skymark Airlines Mulling Fuel Surcharges for Domestic Flights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Skymark Airlines is considering implementing fuel surcharges for domestic flights as early as spring 2027, citing rising fuel costs amid the worsening situation in the Middle East, it was learned Monday.

The Japanese airline believes that corporate efforts alone cannot offset the increased costs. Fuel surcharges are often added to international airfares.

Among Japanese airlines, only Fuji Dream Airlines, a regional carrier based in the central city of Shizuoka, currently adds fuel surcharges to domestic fares.

Japan Airlines also plans to introduce fuel surcharges for domestic flights from April next year. All Nippon Airways has indicated that it will consider whether to follow suit in line with trends in fuel costs.

Aviation fuel prices have surged about 2.5 times in the month since U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, according to the Scheduled Airlines Association of Japan. Japanese airlines are also under pressure from the weak yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]