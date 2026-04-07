Direct Fuel Sales to Medical Institutions Sought in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s industry ministry has requested major oil wholesalers to sell fuel directly to medical institutions and public transportation operators affected by crude oil supply disruptions amid the worsening situation surrounding Iran.

Designating hospitals and other institutions as critical facilities, the ministry asked wholesalers to supply fuel to them on a priority basis, ministry officials said Monday.

The fuel subject to the request is expected to include fuel oil used in boilers for sterilizing medical equipment.

On Saturday, the ministry requested wholesalers to supply the same volume of fuel year on year to nonaffiliated retailers, which are facing procurement difficulties, the officials said.

Regarding naphtha, a key raw material for chemical products, the ministry said Japan is expected to be able to secure about six months’ worth of domestic demand, compared with its previous projection of four months, thanks chiefly to an increase in supplies from outside the Middle East.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]