INTERVIEW: Fighting to Continue until Iran Accepts Ceasefire Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen suggested Monday that U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran will continue until Tehran accepts a 15-point ceasefire plan shown by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The fighting could "go even to three years," Cohen said in an interview with Jiji Press in Tokyo. The ceasefire plan includes demands for Iran's relinquishment of its nuclear and long-range missile development.

Some say that Trump may unilaterally declare a victory over Iran out of concern about the impact of a prolonged conflict on the U.S. economy and that the United States may consequently reduce its involvement in the Middle East.

Still, Cohen said that the military operations are "conducted in full cooperation between the United States and Israel," stressing that the cooperation will continue until the end of the fighting.

Tulsi Gabbard, director of U.S. national intelligence, has denied Iran's nuclear weapons production. But Cohen said, "We are 100 pct sure that Iran wants to have a nuclear weapon," claiming that his country obtained related Iranian records. Israel shared the records with Trump, Cohen added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]