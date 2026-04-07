Japan Govt to Retrospectively Notify Diet of Arms Export Decisions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will retrospectively notify the Diet, or parliament, of decisions to export arms, according to a draft revision to operational guidelines for the country's three principles on defense equipment exports.

Under the draft, presented to Monday's meeting of senior members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's research commission on security, the government will remove the current rules that limit defense equipment exports to five categories--rescue, transport, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping.

The proposal allows exports of finished defense products to strengthen cooperation with allying and like-minded countries as well as to bolster the foundation of domestic defense production. Goods will be classified into "weapons" and "non-weapons" based on their lethality and destructive capability.

Exports will be limited to countries that have signed defense equipment transfer agreements with Japan, with each case to be screened by the government's National Security Council.

In principle, Japan will not be able to export defense goods to countries involved in conflicts, but exceptions can be made if there are "special circumstances" in light of security needs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]