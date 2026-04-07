Mazda to Halt Production for Middle East Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Mazda Motor Corp. will halt production of vehicles for export to the Middle East at least until May because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, company officials said Monday.

The Japanese automaker instead plans to boost exports to Europe to keep its domestic vehicle production at current levels.

Mazda produces about 30,000 units a year for sale in the Middle East. Exports to the region have been stalled since March because of the war in Iran.

Japanese automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp., have been cutting back on production for Middle East shipments.

They are looking at alternative export routes. But such a move could lift transportation costs significantly, an executive at a major Japanese automaker said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]