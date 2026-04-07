Japan's Motegi Urges Iran to Ensure Safety of Ships

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday urged Iran to ensure safe navigation for all ships, including vessels related to Japan, in the Strait of Hormuz.

He made the request in phone talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The strait, a key oil transport waterway, has been effectively blocked by Iran amid its fighting with the U.S.-Israeli camp.

Motegi expressed his grave concern over the prolonged exchange of retaliatory attacks and reiterated Japan's consistent position that an early de-escalation of the tensions is of utmost importance. He called on Iran to calm the situation at an early time and sincerely engage in diplomatic efforts with countries concerned, such as ceasefire negotiations.

Araghchi explained the current situation surrounding Iran and his country's position.

Motegi asked for the early release of a Japanese national detained in Iran. In response, Araghchi said he takes the request seriously.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]