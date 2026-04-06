Japan Govt Mulls Limits to Appeals against Retrial Orders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering imposing limits on public prosecutors' appeals against court decisions to open retrials, as part of a bill to revise the retrial system, it was learned Monday.

The move comes after many members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party called for a complete ban on such appeals.

The government aims to pass the bill during the current Diet session, but it has abandoned a plan to give cabinet approval to the bill on Tuesday.

The system allowing prosecutors to appeal district court decisions to start retrials has been viewed as a factor delaying relief for victims of false charges.

In 2025, a suprapartisan group of lawmakers, including LDP members who were lawyers, submitted a bill to ban such appeals, but it was scrapped.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]