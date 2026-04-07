Takaichi Cautious about Issuing Energy-Saving Request Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi indicated Tuesday that she is cautious about issuing an energy-saving request soon, despite concerns that the country could face energy supply shortages if tensions in the Middle East continue.

"I'm not ready to ask (the public) to save (energy) immediately, in a way that could put the brakes on economic activity," Takaichi said at a House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting. However, she added, "I will judge flexibly while monitoring how the situation evolves," she added.

Takaichi also expressed her willingness to hold phone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to help de-escalate the situation.

"We must communicate with both the United States and Iran," the prime minister said. "We're pursuing telephone meetings with both presidents."

Following Monday's phone talks between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, Takaichi said, "I want to negotiate myself in the next stage."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]