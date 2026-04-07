Iran Releases Detained Japanese National on Bail

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Iran has released on bail a Japanese national detained since Jan. 20, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Tuesday.

The individual bailed out Monday local time is believed to be the chief of the Tehran bureau of Japan Broadcasting Corp., the public broadcaster known as NHK.

Japan's ambassador to Iran met with the individual after the Iranian action and confirmed that the person had no health problems.

"We'll continue making every effort to secure the individual's release as soon as possible," Kihara told a press conference, adding that the individual remains free only on bail.

The government declined to provide further details, including identification information, citing privacy concerns.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]