Japan, Australia Defense Ministers to Meet on Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday that he will meet with his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The two ministers are expected to discuss the conflict in the Middle East and reaffirm deeper cooperation in defense equipment and technology.

"Defense cooperation with Australia, with which we fully share values and strategic goals, is at the core of our collaboration with like-minded countries," Koizumi said at a press conference.

Koizumi plans to visit Australia in the near future.

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