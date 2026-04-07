LDP Demands Justice Ministry Reconsider Retrial System Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Research Commission on the Judiciary System, demanded Tuesday that the Justice Ministry reconsider its plan to revise the retrial system.

The demand reflects objections from within the LDP to a ministry-drafted bill that falls short of calling for a ban on prosecutors from appealing court decisions to begin retrials.

At an LDP meeting on Tuesday, Suzuki urged Justice Ministry officials to consider revising the draft based on discussions within the party.

Prosecutor appeals are considered a factor that delays relief for victims of false charges. However, the ministry argues that it is unreasonable for a single decision by a lower court to overturn a ruling finalized under the three-tier court system.

The government has begun considering setting restrictions on such appeals, but there are persistent calls from within the LDP for a complete ban.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]