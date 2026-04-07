Israeli Embassy Corrects Ambassador's Remark in Jiji Interview

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--The Israeli Embassy in Tokyo on Tuesday corrected Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen's recent remark that U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran could continue for three years.

The embassy described this remark, made during an interview with Jiji Press on Monday, as an unintentional error, saying that Cohen misspoke when referencing U.S. President Donald Trump's comment last Wednesday that the United States would hit Iran extremely hard over the next two to three weeks.

The embassy said that the Israeli ambassador did not give any particular outlook on the U.S.-Israeli strikes.

The fighting will continue until Iran accepts a 15-point ceasefire plan presented by the United States, as suggested by the ambassador in the interview, the embassy added.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]