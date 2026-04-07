Takaichi Asks UAE for Stable Crude Oil Supply

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday asked the United Arab Emirates to continue stable crude oil supplies to her country amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Making the request in phone talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed All Nahyan, Takaichi said that Japan is urging Iran to stop attacking the UAE and other neighboring countries.

The two leaders agreed to work together to calm the situation at an early time.

The UAE is a major crude oil supplier for Japan and has a shipping port outside the Strait of Hormuz, which has effectively been blocked by Iran amid its fighting with the U.S.-Israeli camp.

Also on Tuesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi held a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty. They confirmed the two countries' close cooperation in dealing with the Middle East situation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]