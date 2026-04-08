Tokyo DisneySea to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Urayasu, Chiba Pref., April 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo DisneySea will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, with a year-long event unveiled to the press by park operator Oriental Land Co. on Wednesday.

The Sparkling Jubilee celebration will run from April 15 to the end of March next year at the theme park in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

The event will boost the festive mood with park-wide decorations in ocean-blue theme colors, onboard shows starring Mickey Mouse and special merchandise.

A commemorative theme song will be played in the park, and restaurants will offer special anniversary menus.

In January this year, Tokyo DisneySea hosted a pre-event project titled "Dance the Globe!" to showcase dance and music from around the world.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]