U.S. Welcomes Growing Exchanges with Japan via X

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 7 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Undersecretary of State Sarah Rogers on Tuesday welcomed growing exchanges between Japanese and U.S. users of social media platform X as a microcosm of their countries' close relationship.

"Americans want to know Japan better," Rogers said in a meeting with some reporters, expressing hopes for a further increase in exchanges.

X Corp. began operating an automatic translation feature on the platform, previously called Twitter, in late March, allowing posts in Japanese to be translated into English, and vice versa. In Japan, a post by a U.S. user on southern-style barbeque has gone viral.

"I have many, many new Japanese Twitter followers" after traveling to Japan and South Korea between late March and early April, Rogers said.

"I don't think it's a coincidence that the surge of friendship content we saw was between America and Japan," she said, adding that the two countries' stable relationship is behind the surge.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]