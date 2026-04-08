3 Workers Die after Scaffolding Collapse in Kanagawa

Newsfrom Japan

Kawasaki, Kanagawa Pref., April 8 (Jiji Press)--Three workers died after scaffolding at the Keihin District of JFE Steel Corp.'s East Japan Works in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, collapsed Tuesday, local authorities have said.

A total of five workers, all men, were involved in the accident after they lost their footing. Four of them were found and sent to a medical facility, but three were confirmed dead. The remaining worker is still unaccounted for.

The accident occurred around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, during work to dismantle a large crane used to move iron ore and coal from ships at the East Japan Works' Keihin District, located on the artificial island of Ogishima in the city of Kawasaki.

The crane's cylindrical counterweight fell for an unknown reason, causing the scaffolding to collapse. The five workers who were on top of the counterweight and a demolition machine fell from a height of about 35 meters, according to the major Japanese steelmaker.

The roughly 400-ton counterweight punched through flooring as it dropped, and the missing worker may have fallen into the sea through the hole created by the impact. Police officers and others will continue to search for the man Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]