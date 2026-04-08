N. Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles Twice Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan from around Wonsan in the eastern province of Kangwon twice on Wednesday, in the morning and afternoon, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

According to the South Korean military and Japan's Defense Ministry, North Korea fired several missiles around 8:50 a.m. These are estimated to have traveled about 240 kilometers. One missile was launched around 2:20 p.m., traveling over 700 km and reaching the maximum altitude of around 60 km.

All missiles are believed to have fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

There have been no reports of damage to aircraft or ships. The afternoon missile may have traveled on an irregular trajectory, complicating interception efforts.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference Wednesday that Japan has lodged a strong protest to North Korea through embassies in Beijing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]