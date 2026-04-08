Japan Welcomes U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government welcomes a two-week ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran as a positive move, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Wednesday.

"We hope that a final (peace) deal will be made at an early date through diplomacy," Kihara said at a press conference.

"The most important thing is to actually de-escalate tensions, including securing a safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," Kihara said, referring to the crucial waterway that has been effectively closed by Iran.

The Japanese government will work on diplomatic efforts in close collaboration with other members of the international community, he said.

Kihara added that the government is looking to arrange a call between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]