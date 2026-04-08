Japanese Stocks Jump on U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese stocks surged in Tokyo trading Wednesday thanks to a U.S.-Iran ceasefire deal, sending the benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbing 5.38 pct.

The Nikkei index rose 2,878.86 points to 56,308.42, marking its third-largest single-day point gain and ending above 56,000 for the first time since March 3.

Investors welcomed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire by the United States and Iran. "The likelihood of the Middle East conflict coming to an end increased," an official at a Japanese asset management firm said.

An official at a Japanese securities house said, "Investors are shifting to a risk-on stance."

Some remained cautious, however. An official at a major securities firm said: "There are lingering concerns that the conflict could become prolonged unless there is a proposal to end the hostilities that the United States and Iran can agree to during the two-week halt in fighting. It also remains unclear whether crude oil supply will return to pre-conflict levels."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]