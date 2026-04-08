Takaichi Asks Iranian Pres. for Early De-escalation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi asked Iran to de-escalate the tensions in the Middle East at an early time, in a roughly 25-minute phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday.

Takaichi also called on the Middle East country to swiftly ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key crude oil transport waterway, for vessels of all countries, including Japan. She and Pezeshkian agreed to continue close communication.

It is the first time that the Japanese and Iranian leaders have held talks since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran at the end of February.

The prime minister told Pezeshkian that Japan welcomes the two-week ceasefire agreement reached between the United States and Iran on Tuesday.

"Swift de-escalation of the situation, including ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, is of utmost importance," Takaichi said, expressing hopes for the swift realization of peace through diplomatic efforts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]