Former PM Ishiba Meets with S. Korean Pres. in Seoul

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba visited South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss Japan-South Korea relations and the international situation.

During their 90-minute meeting, which included lunch, Ishiba and Lee agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in various fields such as the economy and security, according to the South Korean presidential office.

While in office, Ishiba met with Lee in person three times. The president said that bilateral relations stabilized during Ishiba's tenure.

Ishiba noted that he placed top priority on Japan-South Korea relations in his diplomatic policy and wanted to foster the "greatest bilateral ties in the world."

Before the meeting, Ishiba gave a speech at a symposium, calling for stronger security cooperation and stressing the need for the two Asian neighbors to conclude an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, or ACSA.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]