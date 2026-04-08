Japan, Australia Agree to Deepen Defense Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his visiting Australian counterpart Richard Marles agreed Wednesday to deepen bilateral defense cooperation to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

At their meeting in Tokyo, the ministers mainly discussed the tensions in the Middle East and North Korea's ballistic missile launches the same day.

"It is essential to let the close Japan-Australia alignment function as a powerful deterrent in an increasingly uncertain security environment," Koizumi said at the start of the meeting.

The two ministers agreed that Japan and Australia will continue working together to steadily implement the planned introduction in the Australian navy of a new ship to be based on the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's upgraded Mogami frigate.

Marles told a joint press conference after the meeting that Australia looks forward to completing the contract process soon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]