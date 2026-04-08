42 Japan-Linked Ships Still Stranded in Persian Gulf

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--While the United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire agreement, 42 Japan-linked ships still cannot leave the Persian Gulf due to Iran's de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has suggested that it will allow ships to safely pass through the strait, a key checkpoint for energy shipments, during the two-week period, provided that they coordinate with its military. However, specific procedures remain unclear.

"It'd be good if the remaining ships can leave as soon as possible," said an official of the Japanese Ship Owners' Association. "We're closely monitoring the situation."

In a social media post, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that vessels would be able to sail through the strait after coordinating with the military and assessing technical constraints.

However, a shipping industry source said that this post contains "no reliable and specific information." A shipping firm official said there has been "no change in the situation."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]