Japan Average Pump Price Falls to 167.40 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan as of Monday fell 2.80 yen from a week earlier to 167.40 yen per liter, down for the third straight week, industry ministry data showed Wednesday.

The pump price dropped below the government’s target of 170 yen thanks to state subsidies, despite high crude oil prices reflecting tensions over Iran.

The average price declined in all prefectures excluding Kyoto and Ishikawa, which saw increases. Nagasaki logged the highest average, at 178.00 yen, while Aichi marked the lowest, at 159.50 yen.

Also on Wednesday, the ministry said it has strengthened its gasoline price monitoring survey conducted for gas stations across the country, in order to make sure that the effect of the subsidies is thoroughly reflected in retail prices.

The frequency of the survey was increased from once to twice a month, with ministry officials visiting gas stations where retail prices are high to ask reasons why their prices do not fall and to explain the purpose of the subsidy program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]