Calls for Extra Budget Already Begin to Grow among Parties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Calls for a supplementary budget have already begun to grow among Japanese ruling and opposition parties, following the enactment of the government's fiscal 2026 budget this week.

The annual budget includes 1 trillion yen in reserve funds, but there are concerns that this amount may be insufficient if the situation involving Iran is prolonged.

"To protect people's daily lives, we'll take necessary measures flexibly while assessing the situation," Takayuki Kobayashi, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters on Wednesday.

"We'll demand that a supplementary budget reflecting the current situation be compiled as soon as possible," Kazuhiko Shigetoku, parliamentary affairs chief of the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, said at a party meeting.

While the annual budget was compiled before the start of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, the government resumed gasoline subsidies in March. The subsidies are now expected to cost much more than the initial estimate of around 300 billion yen per month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]