Japan, S. Korea Defense Chiefs Agree to Keep Working Together

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his South Korean counterpart, Ahn Gyu-back, agreed Wednesday to continue cooperation between their countries and among the two plus the United States over issues including those related to North Korea.

In an online meeting, the two ministers exchanged views on the Middle East situation and North Korea's ballistic missile launches on the day.

Koizumi thanked South Korea for evacuating Japanese nationals recently from the Middle East using its military transport aircraft.

He told Ahn that Japan intends to cooperate with the international community, including South Korea, for realizing peace and stability in the Middle East.

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