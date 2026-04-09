Kuma-Led Team to Design New Wing of London's National Gallery

Newsfrom Japan

London, April 8 (Jiji Press)--A group led by prominent Japanese architect Kengo Kuma will design a new wing for the National Gallery in London, the museum has said.

Kengo Kuma and Associates, together with two British architecture companies, have won the competition to design the wing as part of the National Gallery's redevelopment project, worth about 750 million pounds, according to the museum's announcement on Tuesday.

The new building is scheduled to open in the early 2030s, according to British media, and is slated to showcase modern paintings made after 1900.

The museum currently exhibits Western artworks created before 1900.

"Visitors will be able to view the entire history of painting in the Western tradition," with the addition of modern paintings, the National Gallery said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]