Japan Police Unveil Model Crime Victim Handbook

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency on Thursday unveiled a model of a handbook to be issued to crime victims in an effort to ease their burden.

The NPA instructed prefectural police departments across the country to use the model to prepare a finalized handbook reflecting support measures provided by local governments, with distribution set to begin sequentially within the current fiscal year, which ends next March.

The introduction of the handbook was included in the fifth basic plan for supporting crime victims and their families, which was adopted at a cabinet meeting last month.

The introduction was decided in response to calls from victim support groups to reduce the mental burden on victims caused by having to repeatedly explain their experiences to support staff, and to ensure that victims can continue to receive support without difficulty even long after their victimization, including in cases where flashbacks occur.

The police will issue the handbook mainly to victims and their families, including bereaved families, in cases involving serious bodily harm. In addition to a paper version, a digital version will also be created. People who were victimized in the past will also be able to receive the handbook upon request.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]