Ex-Governor Higashikokubaru Announces Candidacy in Miyazaki Race

Newsfrom Japan

Miyazaki, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Former Miyazaki Governor Hideo Higashikokubaru said Thursday that he intends to run in a gubernatorial election in January in the southwestern Japan prefecture.

“Miyazaki needs a game changer to stem its decline,” Higashikokubaru, 68, said at a press conference in the city of Miyazaki, the capital of the prefecture.

Higashikokubaru was elected governor in 2007 and served one term. He was defeated by Shunji Kono, the incumbent governor, in the previous gubernatorial election in 2022.

Kono, 61, has already announced his candidacy for a fifth term. Takahiro Migimatsu, 57, a former member of the prefectural assembly, has also declared his bid for the governorship.

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