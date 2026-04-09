Sumo Association Demotes Ex-Yokozuna Terunofuji for Violence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Sumo Association decided Thursday to demote former yokozuna grand champion Terunofuji, now stablemaster Isegahama, and cut his pay by 10 pct for three months over his violence toward a wrestler in his stable.

At the day's extraordinary executive board meeting in Tokyo, the association also decided to issue a stern warning to the wrestler, Hakunofuji, for his inappropriate act against a woman, which led to the violence.

The 34-year-old former yokozuna, whose real name is Seizan Suginomori, will be demoted by one rank from senior "toshiyori" to ordinary toshiyori. The association took into account his voluntary reporting of the case, as well as his lack of a history of violence.

According to the association, a drunken Hakunofuji touched the woman's thigh at a party in late February. As he had caused similar problems before, Isegahama scolded him and hit him twice in the face.

The association stopped short of imposing heavier punishments on the wrestler and the stablemaster, partly considering their serious regrets.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]