Japan Crown Princess Attends Nursing College Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Princess Kiko attended a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the National College of Nursing in Kiyose, Tokyo, on Thursday.

The school was established by the health ministry in 2001 to foster nursing staff for the country's national research centers for advanced and specialized medicine.

The Crown Princess noted that nursing staff have supported medical sites in tough environments such as natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I hope that education and research will continue to be conducted to meet the needs for more advanced expertise, including responses to disasters and infectious diseases," she said.

Crown Princess Kiko attended the college's opening ceremony 25 years ago.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]