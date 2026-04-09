Classmates of N. Korea Abductee Gather, Hoping for Return

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Classmates of Megumi Yokota, a Japanese national abducted by North Korea decades ago, gathered Thursday at their alma mater in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, praying for her return.

The tranquil spring day recalls April 10, 1977, when Megumi's father, Shigeru, photographed her in front of cherry blossom trees, marking her entrance to Yorii Junior High School in the city of Niigata.

She was abducted seven months later at the age of 13.

On April 10 last year, her classmates planted five cherry tree saplings at the school, one for each of the five members of the Yokota family. The trees are growing alongside aging ones.

"We hope Megumi returns before the cherry trees we planted come into bloom," said Masaki Ikeda, 61, who heads a group of former classmates who have pledged to meet her again.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]