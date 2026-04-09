Japan, 8 Other Nations Call for Ceasefire in Lebanon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan and eight other nations have called for peace in Lebanon in light of Israel's continued attacks on the Middle Eastern country despite a two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.

"We call upon all sides to implement the ceasefire, including in Lebanon," leaders from the nine countries said in a joint statement released Wednesday, seeking negotiations toward "a swift and lasting end to the war."

The leaders are those from Japan, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and Spain. The presidents of the European Commission and the European Council also joined.

Peace talks "can avert a severe global energy crisis," the statement said. "Our governments will contribute to ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," a key chokepoint in crude oil transport, the statement added.

"We hope that a final agreement will be made soon through international efforts," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]