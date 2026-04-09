Nearly 80 Pct of Japan Firms Negatively Affected by Iran Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 80 pct of Japanese firms are experiencing negative impacts from the ongoing crisis over Iran, a survey by Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. showed Thursday.

Of the 7,196 companies surveyed, 5,665 firms, or 78.7 pct, responded that they are suffering negative effects.

Asked about reasons, with multiple answers allowed, 70.4 pct, the largest share, cited higher costs stemming from soaring prices of crude oil-derived materials, followed by climbing gasoline prices, cited by 64.8 pct. Such answers were especially prevalent in the manufacturing and transportation sectors.

While only 15.2 pct of the surveyed firms said they are already reviewing their management strategies in the wake of the Middle East crisis, a Tokyo Shoko Research official said that "more companies may be forced to do so if the crisis continues."

The survey was conducted online from March 31 to Tuesday, covering companies across the country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]