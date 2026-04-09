Japan, Oman to Cooperate for Safe Navigation in Strait of Hormuz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, agreed Thursday to closely cooperate to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

In their 20-minute telephone talks, Motegi stressed the importance of the United States and Iran reaching a final agreement to end their conflict.

Motegi said that the Strait of Hormuz is a key checkpoint for global logistics and an international public good, and that securing safe navigation of ships from all countries is crucial.

The Omani minister expressed a willingness to cooperate with Japan to stabilize the situation.

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