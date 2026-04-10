Sanseito Head Says Nuclear Possession Needs to Be Option

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan needs to keep the option of nuclear possession in mind as one possible scenario to strengthen its defense capabilities, Sohei Kamiya, leader of the opposition Sanseito party, said Thursday.

He also indicated that it is not a measure that Japan should take immediately.

"Japan's defense capabilities would be undermined by declaring that we would never possess nuclear weapons," Kamiya said in a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan. "Japan should exercise all possible options when the lives and property of Japanese citizens are threatened."

As for policies on foreign residents in Japan, Kamiya said: "Bringing foreign workers to Japan as cheap labor may lead to cases where they commit crimes when they lose jobs. Japan should not easily accept large numbers of foreigners from poor countries."

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