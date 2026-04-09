Tender Offer for Yomeishu Seizo Completed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Yomeishu Seizo Co. said Thursday that Reno, an investment firm linked to Japanese activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, has successfully completed its tender offer for the medical liqueur maker.

The move is part of a deal to sell part of Yomeishu Seizo's operations to Japanese herbal medicine maker Tsumura & Co. Related procedures are expected to be completed around this summer.

The share purchase price in the tender offer was set at 4,050 yen, with the total acquisition cost reaching roughly 28 billion yen. Yomeishu Seizo is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section.

Reno will transfer the acquired Yomeishu Seizo shares to Yuzawa, another Murakami-linked investment company, which is a major shareholder of Yomeishu Seizo.

Later, Tsumura will buy Yomeishu Seizo's Yakuyo Yomeishu medical liqueur brand and other operations for 6.8 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]