SoftBank, Blackstone Apply for Capital Tie-Ups with TEPCO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Telecommunications carrier SoftBank Corp. and U.S. investment firm Blackstone Inc. are among companies that have applied to form capital tie-ups with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., it was learned Thursday.

Dozens of domestic and foreign companies are believed to have submitted such applications by the deadline at the end of March. They also include Japan Industrial Partners Inc., an investment fund.

In its restructuring plan released in late January, TEPCO said that it would seek capital partners to capitalize on the growing power demand from data centers in line with the spread of artificial intelligence and to secure funds to invest in decarbonizing power sources.

TEPCO will work to narrow down the list of applicants, including through discussions by a committee including outside directors. "It could take around a year," a company official said.

In a statement released Thursday, TEPCO said that it is continuing discussions with partner candidates and will steadily proceed with consideration.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]