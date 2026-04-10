Japan Adopts Bill to Require Permits for Scrap Yard Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted a bill to introduce a permit system for scrap yard operations in a bid to tighten regulations in response to a series of troubles due to improper storage, including fires and noise pollution.

The government aims to have the Diet, Japan's parliament, pass the bill during the ongoing session.

Currently, only some household appliances stored in yards are subject to regulations.

Under the proposed revisions, permission from the prefectural governor is required to store used metals and plastics. Inappropriate operators will have their licenses revoked or be subject to penalties.

To prevent environmental pollution in export destinations, a new provision will be established to require hazardous items among used metals and plastics to be recycled domestically in principle. Exports will require prior approval from the environment minister.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]