Japan Adopts Support Program for Job "Ice Age" Generation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted a support program for the so-called employment ice age generation, planning to implement assistance measures intensively over three years through fiscal 2028.

The program focuses on improving working conditions and securing housing in anticipation of the aging of the ice age generation, or those who had trouble finding jobs after graduating from school in the wake of the collapse of Japan's bubble economy in the early 1990s.

Progress will be reviewed annually at meetings of local governments, labor and management representatives, and experts, and support measures will be revised as necessary.

Under the program, information on job changes that would lead to wage increases will be provided at Hello Work public job placement offices across the country. Reskilling opportunities will be offered through subsidies to local governments.

To prepare for the aging of the ice age generation, the government will also work to facilitate the provision of low-rent housing and to secure employment opportunities after they turn 65.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]