Honda to Launch Super-ONE Compact EV in Japan in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. said Friday that it will release a new compact electric vehicle model, the Super-ONE, in Japan in late May.

The Super-ONE weighs 1,090 kilograms, "one of the lightest in its class among all passenger EVs available in the Japanese market," the company said. The model was developed based on its N Series minivehicles.

By improving energy efficiency through weight reduction, the vehicle can travel 274 kilometers on a single charge.

The price has not yet been announced. Honda said that it would make the new model affordable with the help of subsidies.

The company believes that the domestic compact EV market has room for growth.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]