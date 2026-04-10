Japan "Takes Seriously" Delay in Futenma Base Site Return

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan "takes seriously" the fact that the site of the U.S. Futenma base in Okinawa Prefecture has yet to be returned to Japan although as many as 30 years have passed since Tokyo and Washington agreed on the handover, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Friday.

The relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps air station, now in a congested area in the city of Ginowan in the southernmost Japan prefecture, to the Henoko coastal district in Nago, another city in Okinawa, is "the only viable solution," the top government spokesman told a press conference.

"Steadily promoting the construction (of a replacement base in Henoko) will lead to the return of the site at an early date," he added, underscoring the government's intention to continue work for the relocation.

"The fundamental point is that we must eliminate as soon as possible the danger posed by the Futenma base, which has been described as the most dangerous base in the world as it is located in a density populated area and surrounded by houses and schools," Kihara said.

The base "must never be allowed to remain at its current site permanently," he stressed. The Japanese and U.S. governments reached the agreement on the Futenma site return to Japan on April 12, 1996.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]