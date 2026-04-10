Japan Beer, Quasi-Beer Sales Down 29 Pct in March
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Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Sales of beer and quasi-beer products in Japan in March fell an estimated 29 pct from a year earlier in volume terms, according to data released by four major brewers Friday.
The slump came after a year-before rise that reflected a last-minute demand surge ahead of industry-wide price hikes that took effect in April 2025.
Last month, beer and quasi-beer sales declined 31 pct for household consumption and 23 pct for commercial use.
By product type, sales of beer fell 23 pct, and those of "happoshu" quasi-beer products dropped 28 pct.
Sales of "third-segment" beer-like alcoholic beverages declined a steeper 41 pct, as they are relatively inexpensive and sensitive to price changes.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]