Polish PM Tusk to Visit Japan Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will visit Japan for three days from Monday to hold his first talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the Japanese government said Friday.

"Poland is an important strategic partner that shares our values, such as freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato said at a press conference.

Sato expressed hope that the Polish leader's upcoming visit will further deepen friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

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