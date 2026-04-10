Self-Proclaimed Fan Takaichi Welcomes Deep Purple

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who proclaims herself a big fan of Deep Purple, met with members of the legendary British hard rock band at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Friday.

Entering the room where the members were waiting, Takaichi welcomed the band with open arms.

"You are a band that I admire," an excited Takaichi said, with a smile. "I played your songs on keyboard in a cover band when I was in junior high school."

Formed in 1968, Deep Purple has produced many hit songs, including "Highway Star," "Burn" and "Smoke on the Water." The band is now in Japan for a concert tour, and the meeting took place at the band's request.

The band presented the prime minister with an autographed snare drum.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]