Japan Average Rice Price Down for 8th Straight Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Prices of rice sold at some 1,000 supermarkets across Japan in the week to Sunday averaged 3,933 yen per 5 kilograms, down 2 yen from the prior week and falling for the eighth consecutive week, the agriculture ministry said Friday.

The average price of brand rice, which had remained above 4,000 yen since March last year, dropped 22 yen to 3,983 yen. Such rice accounted for 80 pct of the sales volume.

In contrast, prices of blended rice rose 33 yen to 3,736 yen on average.

A March survey by an organization promoting stable rice supply showed that many people in the rice industry expect that prices of rice as staple food will decline over the next three months.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]